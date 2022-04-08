Very warm weekend & very stormy start to next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will have temperatures quickly warm up to the mid 80s by Sunday. This warm air will help contribute to the potential for strong storms as we go through the first half of next week.

Overnight, it will be getting cold! Many spots Saturday morning will be in the 30s by the time you wake up! Otherwise, it will cool down to the lower 40s for areas south of I-20. There is a chance for some frost as long as the wind calms down enough. The better area for frost will be north of I-20. If you go south, it may be just a tad too warm. If you are getting up early Saturday, or staying out late tonight, you will definitely need your jacket!

This weekend will continue with more dry weather. Look for all sunny skies and no rain at all! The cloud cover will be vacant all day Saturday and limited on Sunday. Temperatures will greatly reflect how the wind acts. Saturday morning will have some light winds out of the northwest. Come by Saturday afternoon, the wind will turn out of the southwest. This will pull in warmer temperatures for the next few days. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s and maybe hitting 80 degrees, while Sunday will get up to the mid 80s! The humidity will still be nice and low. Get outside and take advantage!

Monday has a slight risk for severe weather. However, Futuretrack is not on board with much rain. Through most of the day, it shows almost no rain at all! So I’m hesitant to put rain chances up. Regardless, the severe outlook covers about the western half of the ArkLaTex. The ingredients are there, but we will have to see if anything will actually develop. As of now, I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be very warm and get up to the mid 80s again.

Tuesday and Wednesday also have a slight risk for severe weather. This time it covers all of the ArkLaTex. As of now, all aspects of severe weather is possible including the risk for tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. There is still a lot we do not know about the storms next week. What we do know is that there will be a couple rounds of heavy rain and storms that will move through. As they do so, severe weather will be possible. What we do not know is exactly how strong the storms will be or exactly when they will move in. We will be watching this whole system closely as it progresses and will First Alert you as we learn more.

I am optimistic that by Thursday the rain will be gone and we return to sunny weather. There is a chance of a couple lingering showers Thursday morning, but will clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures may also be a little cooler with highs in the 70s. The nice weather appears to last through the end of the week. So Friday is also looking nice and dry with no rain and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures then will also be in the 70s.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware early next week!

