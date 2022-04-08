University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana hosting job fair April 19

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - One ArkLaTex university is need of part-time employees and has scheduled a job fair to fill that need.

The flame continues to burn in Lisa Butler’s chemistry class on the campus of The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT), and leaders at the school say interest in attending the university is burning just as bright, creating a need for more qualified instructors.

“We have a need. We have classes we need to offer because we have student demand for those classes and when that happens, we start looking for qualified faculty,” said Laura Clark, vice chancellor for academic at UAHT.

Clark says they’re hoping to hire adjunct or part-time instructors.

“We really like recruiting adjuncts because most of our adjunct faculty are actually in the workforce or they have other jobs that are similar for what we need,” Clark said.

Clark says they’re looking for candidates who have a master’s degree in a specific field of study and individuals with an associate’s degree and trade skills. She says they’re also potentially looking for candidates who may not have a degree, but have years of experience in trade fields.

“If somebody has a skill set that they want to visit with us about, they may have a specific trade or skill, we want to visit with them to see what they have and what we have open,” Clark said.

To help fulfill this need, the university will host an Adjunct Faculty Recruitment Fair at the Texarkana campus Tuesday, April 19 from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

