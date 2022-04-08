Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

S.C. man who livestreamed sexual assaults against toddler receives prison sentence

By Live 5 Web Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 33-year-old man has received a decades-long prison sentence for the production of child pornography.

WCSC reports David James Allison of Bluffton, South Carolina, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision on Friday by U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in January 2020 after a family member of a 22-month-old child accused Allison of sexually assaulting the toddler.

Authorities said Allison admitted to deputies that he assaulted the victim approximately five times between September and December 2019 and livestreamed the assaults over Skype.

Investigators said the Skype communications were tied to an IP address of a 52-year-old man from Littlehampton, West Sussex, United Kingdom. Sussex police said Andrew McPherson-Young admitted to directing Allison and watching the assaults on Skype.

The Department of Justice said McPherson-Young is currently being prosecuted in the United Kingdom.

The South Carolina 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Allison was sentenced by both state and federal courts, and he will serve his sentences concurrently in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labrada Vann, 41
Horatio Schools administrator arrested for alleged relationship with student
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
SPD responds to shooting on Judson Street.
Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

Latest News

"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.
‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf character, use sign language for first time
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current
Man who saved dog from raging L.A. River describes harrowing feat.
VIDEO: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner’s office identifies victim in Caddo Heights shooting