Organ donors honored with flag-raising ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, April 8, the John C. McDonald Transplant Center joined with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to raise the donor flag for Donate Life Month.

Surgeons, nurses, administrators and families from the community gathered for the ceremony. The flag is to honor those who become organ donors. It is displayed at Willis-Knighton North on Greenwood Road.

Shereka Freemon-Johnson is the mother of one of the nine donors who were honored at the ceremony. She said she couldn’t think straight when asked if her son, Raymond Johnson II, could become a donor.

“This day means so much to me because we struggled after my son’s passing about donating his organs, but it means the world to me to know that we did something incredible for someone else,” she said.

Freemon-Johnson said her son was her sunshine, and now that gift of lights is passed to someone else.

“I would like for him to be remembered as a hero, a superhero,” she said.

Now, Raymond is being added to a wall of heroes.

Terry Fike joined the transplant list in 2015. In 2019, she finally got the call.

“I was wheeled into the surgery room and given my chance at life with a new pancreas,” she recalled.

Now Fike, like many recipients, is able to look toward the future.

“I’m feeling a lot better, I’m getting to enjoy my kids and watch them grow and succeed at everything they do.”

This year, it is projected that 300 people will become organ donors in the Bayou State, and close to 900 organs could be transplanted into recipients.

