Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Horatio Schools administrator arrested for alleged relationship with student

Labrada Vann, 41
Labrada Vann, 41(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports surfaced of an inappropriate relationship going on between a school administrator and a student.

Officials say on April 4, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline about a possible inappropriate relationship between Labrada Vann, dean of students/data coach for Horatio Public Schools, and a student. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant.

The 41-year-old was arrested Friday, April 8 and taken to the Sevier County Detention Center, where she’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The school district released the following statement about the situation:

“The district is aware of the warrant and will fully be cooperating with law enforcement. As this matter involves personnel, under law we have no further comments. The school district is fully cooperating to ensure the safety of our students which is our first priority.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
SPD responds to shooting on Judson Street.
Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner’s office identifies victim in Caddo Heights shooting
Iconic New Orleans entertainer Chris Owens died of a heart attack April 5 at the age of 89.
Friends remember entertainer Chris Owens as New Orleans icon is laid to rest
ArkLaTex law student reacts to confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
ArkLaTex law student reacts to confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ketanji Brown Jackson
ArkLaTex law student reacts to confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
April is National Child Abuse Prevention month.
ArkLaTex organization hopes to spread message of prevention against child sexual abuse