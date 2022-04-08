Horatio Schools administrator arrested for alleged relationship with student

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports surfaced of an inappropriate relationship going on between a school administrator and a student.

Officials say on April 4, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline about a possible inappropriate relationship between Labrada Vann, dean of students/data coach for Horatio Public Schools, and a student. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant.

The 41-year-old was arrested Friday, April 8 and taken to the Sevier County Detention Center, where she’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The school district released the following statement about the situation:

“The district is aware of the warrant and will fully be cooperating with law enforcement. As this matter involves personnel, under law we have no further comments. The school district is fully cooperating to ensure the safety of our students which is our first priority.”

