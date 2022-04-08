Four States Fair & Rodeo gears up for final weekend

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - There are three days left to attend the Four States Fair and Rodeo in Texarkana, and excitement continues to rise.

“The Fair is in the Air” is the theme for this year. This is the 77th year the fair has come to the area.

Executive Director Lisa Garner said they have experienced good attendance and the fair is living up to its reputation as the largest single event in Texarkana. With good weather in the forecast, Garner says they are gearing up for a busy final weekend.

“The fair has gone great this week. We have had lots of cool weather. We are getting ready for our last two nights of rodeo. We have entertainment on the grounds, with Guns and Roses tribute band called Night Train the next two nights, and of course all the great fair food and rides,” she said.

Sunday will be the final day of the fair, with gates opening at 1 p.m.

