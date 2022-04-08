Civil service board approves Bossier police chief scores

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board met Friday, April 8 to approved the exam scores for the police chief candidates.

Five candidates took the exam. Their scores are as follows:

Sgt. Jeremy Kennedy (currently serving with BCPD) - 89

Sgt. Michael Jones (currently serving with SPD) - 88

Sgt. Charles Bridges (currently serving with BCPD) - 85

Sgt. Daniel Haugen (currently serving with BCPD) - 85

Sgt. Christopher Estess (currently serving with BCPD) - 84

Mayor Tommy Chandler interviewed each candidate before they took the exam; he plans to interview each one again in the coming weeks. Sgt. Estess is currently serving as provisional chief until a permanent chief can be appointed by the mayor.

“I have already met with the candidates prior to the test and look forward to a second interview with each applicant. Public safety is a top priority and the Bossier City Police Department has long been known for its outstanding record of providing safety and security to the citizens,” said Mayor Chandler.

State law says a new chief must be named within 60 days of approval of the scores.

