3 millage renewals for Caddo Parish Public Schools on upcoming April 30 ballot

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, April 30 is Election Day in Louisiana, and voters in Caddo Parish will have several decisions to make about millage renewals for Caddo Parish Public Schools.

There are three millages on the ballot up for renewal. According to Caddo Parish Public Schools, these millages will address things like:

  • Salaries and benefits for teachers and support staff
  • Maintenance and upkeep of district facilities
  • Classroom technology
  • Curriculum and classroom resources
  • Maintenance and fuel for the district’s bus fleet
  • ADA compliance projects including restrooms, elevators, etc.
  • Upgrades and repairs to heating/cooling at schools and district sites

These are millage renewals, meaning the proposals would not increase taxes. The school board says the average homeowner currently pays about $25 per month for these millages. Combined, the three millages represent about 47% of the district’s local revenue and provide more than $65 million in annual funding.

PARISHWIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION NO. 1 OF 3 (MILLAGE RENEWAL)

Shall the Parishwide School District of Caddo Parish, Louisiana (“the District”), continue to levy a 17 mill tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $31,647,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the period of 10 years, commencing with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purposes of providing funds for operation, maintenance, and additional support of public elementary and secondary schools in Caddo Parish, Louisiana?

PARISHWIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION NO. 2 OF 3 (MILLAGE RENEWAL)

Shall the Parishwide School District of Caddo Parish, Louisiana (“the District”), continue to levy a 6.82 mill tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $12,697,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the period of 10 years, commencing with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purposes of acquiring sites for and the construction and improvement of public school buildings and other public school facilities in Caddo Parish, Louisiana?

PARISHWIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION NO. 3 OF 3 (MILLAGE RENEWAL)

Shall the Parishwide School District of Caddo Parish, Louisiana (“the District”), continue to levy an 11.19 mill tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $20,831,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the period of 10 years, commencing with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purposes of providing additional support to public elementary and secondary schools in Caddo Parish, including the acquisition, replacement and maintenance of microcomputers, buses, air conditioners, and other equipment, and for the operation and maintenance of the public school system of Caddo Parish, Louisiana?

