Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows

MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – MagellanTV is looking for a true crime fanatic to take on a 24-hour True Crime marathon.

The streaming service company is willing to pay $100 an hour.

MagellanTV’s ideal candidate is someone who “can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and (doesn’t) flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

They would also have to be willing to stream true crime shows nonstop for 24 hours while documenting their experience on social media.

The candidate will have to watch 32 True Crime shows, with 48 hours given to complete the job tasks.

The chosen winner will receive $2,400 if the job requirements are completed and a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV.

Runner-ups will also get a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV, a $60 value.

If this sounds like the perfect job for you, visit MagellanTV’s website to apply.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of...
Store clerk shot multiple times, survives; juvenile in custody
Labrada Vann, 41
Horatio Schools administrator arrested for alleged relationship with student
Gayle Benson owns the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Louisiana has 1 billionaire; see who they are
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
17-month-old girl found floating dead in pond in Marshall

Latest News

Deputies in Florida arrested two people and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and mistreated...
Pair arrested in possession of drugs, stolen vehicles and neglected animals, police say
LSU president, state representative discuss funding issues for NWLA campuses
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon seeks to overturn union win, says vote was tainted
SPD responds to shooting on Judson Street.
Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Queensborough neighborhood
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station