Store clerk shot twice in the head, survives; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are searching for answers after a store clerk was shot multiple times late Wednesday night.

Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of Jefferson Paige Road and Pines Road. That’s in the Western Hills area of Shreveport.

Investigators at the scene said a customer entered the convenience store and found the wounded clerk behind the counter still responsive.

In total, the clerk was shot three times, twice in the head and once in the shoulder.

The clerk was sent to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police noted that the store did not appear to be robbed.

Detectives on the scene are working with the store manager to video surveillance footage.

Investigators are working to determine if the victim and the gunman knew each other.

