Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Store clerk shot twice in the head, survives; police investigating

Police noted that the store did not appear to be robbed.
Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of...
Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of Jefferson Paige Road and Pines Road. That’s in the Western Hills area of Shreveport.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Cody Jennings
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are searching for answers after a store clerk was shot multiple times late Wednesday night.

Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of Jefferson Paige Road and Pines Road. That’s in the Western Hills area of Shreveport.

Investigators at the scene said a customer entered the convenience store and found the wounded clerk behind the counter still responsive.

In total, the clerk was shot three times, twice in the head and once in the shoulder.

The clerk was sent to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police noted that the store did not appear to be robbed.

Detectives on the scene are working with the store manager to video surveillance footage.

Investigators are working to determine if the victim and the gunman knew each other.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
North Webster High put on lockdown
Yerger Middle School in Hope, Ark.
4 Hope middle school students taken to hospital after suspected drug-related incident
Sister Suellen Tennyson was reportedly abducted from an African parish where she had been...
New Orleans area nun abducted from mission in Africa
Mister Michael Ford, DOB: 8/8/1981
Drug dealer found guilty of multiple weapon, drug charges

Latest News

Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ponchatoula ready for its 50th Strawberry Festival after 2-year absence
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns after 2-year absence
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns after 2-year absence
Project Celebration is visiting colleges and universities in Shreveport to raise awareness...
Project Celebration aims to educate public about presence of sexual assault in Shreveport
Law enforcement arrested eight people and seized numerous guns and drugs Wednesday following a...
Sheriff: 8 ‘Banks Town Mafia’ members arrested; large amount of drugs, guns seized