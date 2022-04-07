Sheriff: 8 ‘Banks Town Mafia’ members arrested; large amount of drugs, guns seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement arrested eight people and seized numerous guns and drugs Wednesday following a month-long investigation into a violent group operating in the Baton Rouge area, according to officials.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Sid Gautreaux held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss EBRSO Narcotics Division’s month-long joint operation with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

“If you’re going to partake in these illegal activities, and all these shootings, and all this violence that’s occurring, we’re going to come for you,” said Sheriff Gautreaux.

Sheriff Gautreaux said the arrests were in connection with the violent group that operates in Baton Rouge and is known as the “Banks Town Mafia.”

He said a large number of drugs and guns were also seized.

“Guns, money, and drugs. That’s what motivates them, and anybody that gets in their way, they don’t have a problem with pulling the trigger on each other,” said Gautreaux.

According to the sheriff’s office, EBRSO Narcotics along with Homicide, Intel and the DEA Task Force have been investigating the “Banks Town Mafia” over the past month. Their investigation resulted in numerous locations being identified as being utilized by the group to distribute/ store narcotics, illicit proceeds, and illegal firearms. Locations included 1849 69th Ave., 2243 73rd Ave., 2255 73rd Ave., 2256 73rd Ave., 2544 74th Ave., 2858 75th Ave., 2893 75th Ave., 5949 Atlanta Ave., and 7088 Nottingham St. in Baton Rouge, as well as 7502 Colonial Dr. in Livingston Parish.

EBRSO reports that the following eight people were arrested Wednesday, April 6 when EBRSO Narcotics executed nine search warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish and one in Livingston Parish with help from multiple divisions and agencies.

Charleston Street aka “China Black”, 25, was arrested for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm (affidavit warrant); Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; and Criminal Street Gang (modifier).

Murphy Young, 37, was arrested for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Street Gang (modifier).

Louis Clark, 48, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Sch. II (Fentanyl); Poss. with Intent to Distribute Sch. I (Marijuana); Poss. of Sch. II (Cocaine); Convicted Felon in Poss. of a Firearm; Poss. of a Firearm with CDS; Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia; and Criminal Street Gang (modifier).

Keondre Young aka “Trouble”, 19, was arrested for Fired Shots at Law Enforcement; Attempted 1st Degree Murder of Police Officer (3 counts); Illegal Discharge of a Firearm; Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm; Possession with Intent to Distribute Sch. I (Marijuana); Poss. of Sch. II (Oxycodone); Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm (Affidavit Warrant); Dist. of Sch. II (Affidavit Warrant); and Criminal Street Gang (modifier).

Trumoney Harris, 20, was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Criminal Street Gang (modifier).

Daniel Perkins, 18, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Sch. I (Marijuana); Poss. of a Stolen Firearm; Poss. of a Firearm with CDS; Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia; and Criminal Street Gang (modifier).

Horace Wells, 33, was booked in Livingston Parish and arrested for Fugitive through EBRSO for Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm; Possession with Intent to Distribute Sch. I CDS (Marijuana); Possession of Sch. I CDS (Heroin); Poss. of Firearm with CDS; Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia; Poss. of CDS in Presence of Minors; Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm; and (2) Semi-automatic handguns.

Keyan Cloud, 30, was booked in Livingston Parish and arrested Possession with Intent to Distribute Sch. I CDS (Marijuana); Poss. of Sch. I CDS (Heroin); Poss. of Firearm with CDS; Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia; Poss. of CDS in Presence of Minors.

EBRSO seized the following narcotics: 5.3 ounces of Fentanyl (Approx. street value $13,250); 25 grams of Crack Cocaine; 1 gram of powder Cocaine; 9 pints of Promethazine Syrup; 5 pounds of marijuana (Approx. street value $10,000); 6 dosage units of Oxycodone; 2 dosage units of Adderall; and $54,743 (pending seizure).

EBRSO also seized 16 firearms, 4 of which were stolen, including a Taurus Judge (.410/45); a Glock 27 handgun (.40) (reported stolen); a Springfield XD handgun (.45); an Anderson AR-15 (5.56/223); an FN handgun (9mm); a Glock 17 handgun (9mm); an American Tactical AR-15 rifle (5.56); a Sig Sauer 365 handgun (9mm); a Glock 17 handgun (9mm) (reported stolen); a Raven Arms handgun (.25 auto); a Glock 22 (.40); Ruger security handgun (9mm); a Glock 27 (.40) (reported stolen); a Charter Arms revolver (.32); a Smith and Wesson SD40 (.40); a Glock 23 (.40)(reported stolen); an AR-15 upper (.223); a “Glock Switch” (full auto conversion part); and numerous high capacity magazines.

LPSO seized a Springfield XD handgun (.45); Bersa Thunder handgun (.380); ¾ pound of marijuana; and $1,501 (pending seizure).

District Attorney Hillar Moore said at least four the men arrested were already out on bond or probation/parole supervision. He said his office filed motions to revoke the bond for those suspects over these new charges. The court approved and ordered a hold, meaning they’ll stay behind bars while their cases move through the court system.

“First of all, people are entitled to bonds, but the judge has to weigh the risk and their ability to come back to court, and their history,” said Moore. “I think this is the best safety and conscious effort that we’ve done in quite some time.”

EBRSO reports that divisions and agencies who assisted its Narcotics Division with executing warrants and searching included EBRSO Homicide; EBRSO Intel; DEA Baton Rouge Task Force (BRPD, Iberville SO, Gonzales PD, West Baton Rouge SO); EBRSO SCAT; EBRSO SWAT; BRPD SRT; LSP SWAT; DEA SRT; Zachary PD SRT; Louisiana State Police Narcotics; BRPD Intel; BRPD Burglary; EBRSO Property Crimes (Burglary/Larceny); EBRSO Crime Scene; BRPD CGIC; ATF Task Force; HSI Air support; National Guard Air support; and EBRSO Construction Services.

