Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – A baby was safely surrendered this week to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, the baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is healthy.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent the illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.

The Safe Haven Baby Box at the Carmel Fire Department is set up in a way that provides complete anonymity to the person who is leaving the baby.

The person opens a door on the side of the department’s building that holds a bassinet, which triggers a silent alarm to alert firefighters that a baby has been placed inside. The exterior door automatically locks to protect the baby.

The Baby Box is a sophisticated device, installed in safe haven locations, featuring climate...
The Baby Box is a sophisticated device, installed in safe haven locations, featuring climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant.(Carmel Fire Department)

Authorities said firefighters were able to get to the surrendered newborn in less than a minute and provide it the care it needs before taking it to the hospital by ambulance.

“Our hope is that this baby boy will find a forever loving home the same way and find their forever family as well,” said Fire Chief David Haboush in a Facebook post for Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

According to the organization, 17 babies have been surrendered inside Safe Haven Baby Boxes since the first one was installed in 2016. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

“Today we celebrate a brave mother’s sacrificial love to give her child a better life,” said Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey. “We are proud that these mothers have safely surrendered their infants who we know were so loved.”

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of...
Store clerk shot multiple times, survives; juvenile in custody
Labrada Vann, 41
Horatio Schools administrator arrested for alleged relationship with student
Gayle Benson owns the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Louisiana has 1 billionaire; see who they are
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
17-month-old girl found floating dead in pond in Marshall

Latest News

Deputies in Florida arrested two people and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and mistreated...
Pair arrested in possession of drugs, stolen vehicles and neglected animals, police say
LSU president, state representative discuss funding issues for NWLA campuses
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon seeks to overturn union win, says vote was tainted
SPD responds to shooting on Judson Street.
Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Queensborough neighborhood
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station