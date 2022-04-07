Getting Answers
Man had ‘no idea’ after TSA stops him from boarding plane with sword hidden in cane

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
(Gray News) – TSA agents in Boston stopped a man from boarding a plane with a sword on his person.

The man was attempting to board a plane at Logan Airport on Tuesday, according to a post on Twitter from TSA_NewEngland.

How did he make it that far into the airport? It was hidden in his cane.

When Massachusetts state police questioned him on it, they say the man said he had “no idea” the blade was in there.

He was cleared to continue onto the flight after his cane was claimed by the TSA.

