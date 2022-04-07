Getting Answers
Louisiana has 1 billionaire; see who they are

Gayle Benson owns the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
By Stacker
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (Stacker) -

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker used data from Forbes to find the richest resident of Louisiana as of March 31 and determine how they reached their billionaire status.

Gayle Benson
- Net worth: $3.8 billion (#799 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Source of wealth: pro sports teams

