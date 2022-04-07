Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LHSAA allows student-athletes to receive NIL benefits

Louisiana High School Officials Association
Louisiana High School Officials Association(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana high school student-athletes will soon be able to profit off their names, images, and likenesses (NIL), similar to how college athletes are able to, after a vote by the LHSAA.

The association said it approved a positioning statement for its bylaws that allows high school student-athletes to receive NIL benefits.

The group also approved a state-wide partnership with Eccker Sports to provide educational services and resources to help high school leadership and students navigate the challenges that NIL contracts are bringing to high school sports.

“As an education-based association, I think it is imperative that everyone associated with high school athletics in Louisiana is properly educated and informed on Name, Image, and Likeness,” said Eddie Bonine, Executive Director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. “There is a lot to NIL and it’s a moving target that we need to stay on top of. I am honored that Eccker Sports, with all their experience and everything they have to offer, has chosen to launch with us. The educational programming and toolbox they provide is going to be very valuable to all the individuals who participate in this and will benefit our students throughout the state.”

The courses are required for all school principals and athletic directors, while coaches, student-athletes, and their families throughout the state will also have access to the programming.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of...
Store clerk shot multiple times, survives; juvenile in custody
Labrada Vann, 41
Horatio Schools administrator arrested for alleged relationship with student
Gayle Benson owns the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Louisiana has 1 billionaire; see who they are
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
17-month-old girl found floating dead in pond in Marshall

Latest News

Benton High School Tigers
LHSAA name, image & likeness decision for high school student-athletes elicits mixed reaction
KSLA Sports - Wednesday, March 3
Evangel tops North Desoto in extra innings, 3-2
For the first time in two years, preschool and elementary school athletes took part in the...
Bossier Special Olympians take to the track and field for first time in 2 years
Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster