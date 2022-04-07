IRS announces special Saturday hours April 9 at Taxpayer Assistance Center in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Internal Revenue Service’s Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) at 3007 Knight St. in Shreveport will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

“The Shreveport TAC will be open this Saturday to help taxpayers who need face-to-face help but can’t attend a weekday appointment,” IRS spokesman Aaron Wiley said. “No appointment is necessary; they can just walk in for assistance on April 9. Taxpayers can still make an appointment for help during the week.”

No tax return preparation will be available at the IRS TAC.

The following services will be available:

People also can ask about reconciling advance Child Tax Credit or third round Economic Impact Payments or inquire about various other services available while at an IRS office.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Taxpayers with a question about a tax bill or who need help resolving a tax problem can receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in these services. If these employees are unavailable Saturday, taxpayers will receive a referral for these services.

Foreign language interpreters will be available. The IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and need sign language interpreter services.

Come prepared

People should check IRS Face-to-Face Saturday Help before traveling to the office to ensure it will be open. Individuals visiting a TAC need to bring:

current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards and/or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers for spouse and dependents

Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents

Bank account information for direct deposit of payments or refunds

The TAC is following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. Visitors may be required to wear face masks. Social distancing protocols will be followed.

NEED HELP FILING YOUR TAXES?

Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use tax software online through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish.

There also is free help preparing tax returns is available at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites in Shreveport. The income limit for VITA/TCE assistance is $58,000.

To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call toll-free at (800) 906-9887. To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call toll-free at (888) 227-7669.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.