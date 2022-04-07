High school senior accepted to 50+ colleges, $1 million in scholarships

STUTTGART, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Big decisions are always a must when it comes to being a high school senior, but for one Stuttgart girl, what she does next has expanded, thanks to the countless choices she has.

Toriona Coakes is a senior at Stuttgart High School, and in a few weeks, she’ll move on to the next chapter in her life.

“It’s stressful,” Coakes told content partner KARK. “Where am I going to go?”

Coakes applied to 54 different colleges and was accepted to all of them, according to KARK.

“Toriona has always wanted to top the bar and she definitely did that,” said Toriona’s mother, Whitney Bradley.

Coakes told KARK the process start back in 2020 when she was quarantined at home with nothing to do.

“I was watching a bunch of YouTube videos and just researching [colleges],” Coakes said.

Her dream was to become a lawyer and by senior year, she knew there was only one way to get there.

“I would see her come home from work around 10 o’clock and she wouldn’t go to sleep until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. filling out applications,” Bradley said.

“I looked at schools for my major, I looked at HBCUs and schools in good areas,” Coakes said.

“I was getting them every day,” Coakes told KARK.

On top of the acceptances, Coakes said five colleges are full rides.

Toriona said between university and outside scholarships, she has raked in almost $1,400,000 in money for college.

“I can’t even begin to explain how proud I am of her,” Bradley said.

Toriona told KARK she has narrowed down her decision to a few schools, all in different states.

She said she will wait until May 1 to make a final choice.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.