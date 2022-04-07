Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Google rolls out feature that lets you search using images

On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in...
On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google just rolled out a new feature to make it easier for users to search for things that are hard to describe.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.

For example, you can take a picture of a couch, upload it along with the word “chair,” and you’ll be able to find ones that are similar.

A Google executive says the multi-search feature is experimental for now.

It’s available for U.S. users with the lens feature on Google’s mobile app.

At the moment, it’s expected to be used for shopping-related searches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of...
Store clerk shot multiple times, survives; juvenile in custody
Labrada Vann, 41
Horatio Schools administrator arrested for alleged relationship with student
Gayle Benson owns the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Louisiana has 1 billionaire; see who they are
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
17-month-old girl found floating dead in pond in Marshall

Latest News

Deputies in Florida arrested two people and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and mistreated...
Pair arrested in possession of drugs, stolen vehicles and neglected animals, police say
LSU president, state representative discuss funding issues for NWLA campuses
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon seeks to overturn union win, says vote was tainted
SPD responds to shooting on Judson Street.
Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Queensborough neighborhood
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station