Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

GETTING ANSWERS: What is being done about recent accidental shootings involving children?

(MGN)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the last week, we’ve reported on multiple children being accidently shot while handing guns left unattended by adults. This includes Michael Thomas Jr., 4-years-old, who died on Friday, April 1 after being shot in the chest.

A 3-year-old was also shot in that incident, and earlier the same day a 2-year old was shot in a similar circumstance.

KSLA reached out to the Shreveport Police Department for an update and they said investigators are still gathering information.

SPD’s homicide office is working closely with the district attorney’s office. They are working to determine a number of things including whether or not probable cause exists for arrests, and ultimately if the D.A. believes they can obtain a conviction.

“We have to get all the facts and circumstances, and some of that can be time-consuming so that takes time, with different times of testing and what not. And for officers to get those results and then ultimately determine if a crime did first occur and how we’re going to prosecute it, how the district attorney is going to handle it from there,” said Cpl. Christopher Bordelon with SPD.

RELATED
1 child dead, another in hospital after apparent accidental shooting
2-year-old accidentally shoots self in leg; 2 arrests made
Police chief urges gun owners to lock up weapons after 2 accidental shootings involving children in 1 day

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Officers got the call just before midnight on April 6 to the Circle K near the corner of...
Store clerk shot multiple times, survives; juvenile in custody
Gayle Benson owns the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Louisiana has 1 billionaire; see who they are
Ronnie Toon, 29, was last known to be in the Hochatown area around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March...
Body of missing McCurtain Co. man found along bank of creek
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Lynn Conner opened Precious Memories Mortuary in 2014 and has since provided pro-bono services...
Precious Memories Mortuary owner honored by Shreveport mayor, state rep
3 millage renewals for Caddo Parish Public Schools on upcoming April 30 ballot
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bossier City Police...
Man robbed in Margaritaville parking lot; suspects sought
Wheels & Wishes - a car and bike show supporting the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Club will...
WHEELS & WISHES: Car, bike show supporting Boys & Girls club set for April 9
We are tracking a developing low and cold front that will be pushing strong storm potential...
Severe weather possible next week