GETTING ANSWERS: What is being done about recent accidental shootings involving children?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the last week, we’ve reported on multiple children being accidently shot while handing guns left unattended by adults. This includes Michael Thomas Jr., 4-years-old, who died on Friday, April 1 after being shot in the chest.

A 3-year-old was also shot in that incident, and earlier the same day a 2-year old was shot in a similar circumstance.

KSLA reached out to the Shreveport Police Department for an update and they said investigators are still gathering information.

SPD’s homicide office is working closely with the district attorney’s office. They are working to determine a number of things including whether or not probable cause exists for arrests, and ultimately if the D.A. believes they can obtain a conviction.

“We have to get all the facts and circumstances, and some of that can be time-consuming so that takes time, with different times of testing and what not. And for officers to get those results and then ultimately determine if a crime did first occur and how we’re going to prosecute it, how the district attorney is going to handle it from there,” said Cpl. Christopher Bordelon with SPD.

