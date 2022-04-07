Body of missing McCurtain Co. man found along bank of creek

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The body of a missing man from McCurtain County, Okla. has been found on the banks of a creek, the sheriff’s office there says.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday, April 7 that Ronnie Toon’s body was found around 9 a.m. on the banks of Panther Creek. This comes after an extensive six-day search in the Mountain Fork River area.

Sheriff’s office officials say Toon’s body was spotted by local citizens in the area.

“Sheriff Kevin Clardy would like to extend his deepest condolences to the Toon family, friends, and community. This community as came together in a time of tragedy and exemplified unity, love and support. On behalf of the family a sincere thank you to all search and rescue teams,” the post reads.

Toon, 29, was last known to be in the Hochatown area around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 31. He was reported missing Friday evening, according to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office.

His vehicle was recovered in the narrows at Mountain Fork River.

