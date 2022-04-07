Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Beautiful weather ahead for ArkLaTex

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking beautiful weather that started moving in yesterday and will be hanging around for the next few days. We are dealing with cooler weather this morning that will be sticking around until the weekend, and muted humidity that will be around until at least Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 Thursday and Friday followed by upper 70s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday. The next four days should be dominated by mostly sunny skies. Once we get to next week we are tracking increasing humidity along with cloud cover and storm chances, especially as we go through the day Tuesday.

We are tracking strong winds behind the cold front this afternoon.
We are tracking strong winds behind the cold front this afternoon.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as it is much cooler this morning compared to the warm temperatures we had early Wednesday. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and will only be moving up into the upper 60s this afternoon as we continue northerly winds through the region behind the cold front. The good news is that we are expecting mostly sunny skies so even if it is a little bit on the cool side it will still feel great to get outside.

As we get to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more sunshine along with temperatures that will be moving up for the ArkLaTex. Friday will still be on the cool side with highs in the upper 60s to around 70, but over the weekend is when things will really start to ramp up for the region. Saturday will feature more sunshine as temperatures start ramping back up into the upper 70s with mid-80s likely on the way Sunday. The humidity should stay low both days with it perhaps becoming slightly noticeable during the afternoon hours on Sunday.

But as we look ahead to next week is when we could see more classic spring storms on the way for the region. Not so much on Monday, but an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon is possible along with highs in the 80, but during the day Tuesday. That’s when southerly flow out ahead of a developing low pressure system to our west will drive up the humidity and moisture in the ArkLaTex creating scattered showers and storms during the day with possible strong and severe weather in the evening. There is a low range SLIGHT risk out from the SPC for Tuesday so it is something that will need to be watched over the next few days.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunny and beautiful weather ahead for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
North Webster High put on lockdown
Yerger Middle School in Hope, Ark.
4 Hope middle school students taken to hospital after suspected drug-related incident
Sister Suellen Tennyson was reportedly abducted from an African parish where she had been...
New Orleans area nun abducted from mission in Africa
Mister Michael Ford, DOB: 8/8/1981
Drug dealer found guilty of multiple weapon, drug charges

Latest News

The cool temperatures will be warming up over the weekend
Cool & dry weather to close out the work week
Severe threat returns next week
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
The cool temperatures will be warming up over the weekend
Cool temperatures warm up by this weekend
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support