Beautiful weather ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking beautiful weather that started moving in yesterday and will be hanging around for the next few days. We are dealing with cooler weather this morning that will be sticking around until the weekend, and muted humidity that will be around until at least Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 Thursday and Friday followed by upper 70s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday. The next four days should be dominated by mostly sunny skies. Once we get to next week we are tracking increasing humidity along with cloud cover and storm chances, especially as we go through the day Tuesday.

We are tracking strong winds behind the cold front this afternoon. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as it is much cooler this morning compared to the warm temperatures we had early Wednesday. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and will only be moving up into the upper 60s this afternoon as we continue northerly winds through the region behind the cold front. The good news is that we are expecting mostly sunny skies so even if it is a little bit on the cool side it will still feel great to get outside.

As we get to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more sunshine along with temperatures that will be moving up for the ArkLaTex. Friday will still be on the cool side with highs in the upper 60s to around 70, but over the weekend is when things will really start to ramp up for the region. Saturday will feature more sunshine as temperatures start ramping back up into the upper 70s with mid-80s likely on the way Sunday. The humidity should stay low both days with it perhaps becoming slightly noticeable during the afternoon hours on Sunday.

But as we look ahead to next week is when we could see more classic spring storms on the way for the region. Not so much on Monday, but an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon is possible along with highs in the 80, but during the day Tuesday. That’s when southerly flow out ahead of a developing low pressure system to our west will drive up the humidity and moisture in the ArkLaTex creating scattered showers and storms during the day with possible strong and severe weather in the evening. There is a low range SLIGHT risk out from the SPC for Tuesday so it is something that will need to be watched over the next few days.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunny and beautiful weather ahead for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!

