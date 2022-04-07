Getting Answers
25-year-old arrested in Texarkana stabbing

Nicholas Griggs, 25 (above)
Nicholas Griggs, 25 (above)
By Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after a stabbing victim named him as his attacker.

Officers got the call just before 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 to the 4200 block of Savannah Circle in Texarkana, Arkansas regarding a person lying on the ground bleeding, who was being attended to by a bystander.

At the scene, officers provided aid to the victim and called for an ambulance.

The victim was taken to a Texarkana hospital by LifeNet. Griggs, 25, was charged with domestic battery in the second degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information or were a witness to this crime, please contact Detective Shane Kirkland at (903)-798-31543 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-7867.

