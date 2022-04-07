25-year-old arrested in Texarkana stabbing

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after a stabbing victim named him as his attacker.

Officers got the call just before 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 to the 4200 block of Savannah Circle in Texarkana, Arkansas regarding a person lying on the ground bleeding, who was being attended to by a bystander.

At the scene, officers provided aid to the victim and called for an ambulance.

The victim told the officers the suspect was Nicholas Griggs, and he was possibly still in the area. While waiting for an ambulance to arrive for the victim, Officer Marcos Luna located and arrested the suspect.

The victim was taken to a Texarkana hospital by LifeNet. Griggs, 25, was charged with domestic battery in the second degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information or were a witness to this crime, please contact Detective Shane Kirkland at (903)-798-31543 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-7867.

