SPD, volunteers ‘plant’ annual pinwheel garden for National Child Abuse Awareness Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday morning (April 6), members of the community came together to help the Shreveport Police Department plant its annual pinwheel garden.

It’s all part of the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign, which aims to recognize National Child Abuse Awareness Month in April.

April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month. (KSLA)

Participants placed blue pinwheels on SPD’s front lawn as a symbol of support for all victims of child abuse. KSLA spoke with Sergeant Brandon Ortiz, who designed this year’s garden with his wife.

”Obviously as a police department, we are aware that child abuse happens. There are a lot of things that we want to bring awareness to the public and this is out there. It’s very prevalent, and report anything you possibly can that you believe that is so that it helps us,” Sgt. Ortiz said.

This year’s garden design is a teddy bear. The pinwheel garden will be on display through the end of April.

