Sheriff’s Office: North Bryan County ‘hit hard’ by storm

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 11:14 p.m. UPDATE: Bryan County has declared a state of emergency in response to the tornado that touched down in Pembroke and Ellabell.

According to Bryan County, a curfew is now in effect from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. to prohibit trespassing into the impacted areas of North Bryan County including Homestead, Park Place, the Black Creek Golf Course, and the County Buildings in Pembroke to protect properties.

They say Red Cross assisted shelter at Lanier Primary is open for those displaced by the storm.

Transportation by bus to the shelter is available from Pembroke City Hall at 353 N Main St, Pembroke, the Wilma Edwards entrance to Park Place and the Ellabell Post Office at 8745 US-280 E, Ellabell.

Officials say at this time, search and rescue has concluded their initial sweeps for injuries and those injuries have been transported to the hospital.

Donations should be directed to Ellabell United Methodist Church at 3279 GA-204, Ellabell

9:51 p.m. UPDATE: According to the CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital, 12 people who were injured from the storm were sent to East Georgia Regional Hospital.

9:50 p.m. UPDATE: The Bryan County communications manager Matthew Kent confirms a death.

A woman was killed in the Homestead neighborhood.

Multiple injuries confirmed in the Park Place neighborhood and near Hendrix park.

The northern portion of Bryan County was hit hard by severe weather on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

WTOC is checking on reports of storm damage in Pembroke and the surrounding area.

North Bryan has taken a pretty hard hit. We have multiple agencies coming to assist. This is not the time to be taking... Posted by Bryan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

There is a staging area at Lanier Primary for those impacted by the storm, according to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services.

UPDATE: If you need transportation to the Lanier Primary shelter, please meet a bus at the Ellabell Post Office at 8745... Posted by Bryan County Fire & Emergency Services on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

You can upload weather pictures and video to WTOC below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.