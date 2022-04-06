Getting Answers
Project Celebration in Shreveport aims to educate public about sexual assault

Project Celebration is visiting colleges and universities in Shreveport to raise awareness about sexual assault.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Project Celebration in Shreveport wants to educate the public about the causes and risk factors. The purpose is to empower everyone to take steps to prevent sexual assault. Project Celebration is a non-profit that serves survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.

Project Celebration is visiting colleges and universities in Shreveport to raise awareness about sexual assault.(KSLA)

On Wednesday, April 6, the group brought awareness to LSUS by getting students involved. They will be at BPCC Thursday and at Centenary Friday.

Students are making t-shirts to help support the cause; the shirts will be hung up around campus.

