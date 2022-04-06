North Webster High put on lockdown

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — North Webster High School was placed on lockdown.

It happened sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.

Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said a student brought a gun onto the campus of the Springhill school. That student, he added, now is in custody.

Everyone is safe and the lockdown should soon be lifted, the sheriff said.

Parents said they still are waiting to pick up their children.

