Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says

Family members say they have no details on where the couple was found or how Ronnie died. They say Beverly is doing OK and was flown to a Reno hospital.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT
ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) – A couple from Indiana who was reported missing more than a week ago in Nevada has been found, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook Tuesday night saying rescue teams found the couple near Silver Peak, according to KVVU.

He said Ronnie had died and Beverly was being airlifted to a hospital in Reno where she is doing OK.

KOLO reports the couple left Oregon on March 26, and were headed to Tucson, Arizona.

Their daughter, Jennifer Whaley, says all contact with her parents ceased over a week ago – all cell phone pings stopped March 27.

“It is literally like they fell off the face of the earth. Like they just vanished,” Whaley said.

According to a missing persons flyer shared by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, they were driving a 2015 Forest River Sunseeker RV with a gold stripe and Indiana license plate C128H.

Ronnie and Beverly also were towing a white 2020 Kia Soul with Indiana license plate FL211A.

Family members say the couple’s RV was found stuck in the mud and their car was not at the scene.

AZFamily reports the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office said the couple never made it to the campground at Nellis AFB, where they were supposed to spend the night before hitting the road to Tucson again.

“My parents were supposed to meet them in Tucson on Tuesday evening March 29. That’s when they were supposed to be pulling into the campgrounds in Tucson. They didn’t show up,” Whaley said about her parents meeting up with their friends in Tucson who they’ve known for more than three decades.

Peters told KVVU it is unclear to them what happened to the couple as details surrounding Ronnie’s death have not been released.

He said the Mineral County undersheriff provided them with limited information and only said that Beverly was OK.

“Thank God that Beverly is alive, because she will be able to fill in those blanks that we don’t know. Why did they go up the mountain? What happened?” Peters said.

Ron and Beverly Barker have been located according to family members on social media.

Ron and Beverly Barker have been located according to family members on social media.

