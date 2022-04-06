Getting Answers
Man shot in arm; 2 suspects in custody

SPD responds to shooting on Creswell Ave.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

The incident occurred near the 500 block of Herndon Street and 1600 block of Creswell Avenue.

Officials say one man was shot in the arm. He was transported to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Two suspects were taken into custody (one woman and one man) not far from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

