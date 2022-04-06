Getting Answers
Drug dealer found guilty of multiple weapon, drug charges

Mister Michael Ford, DOB: 8/8/1981
Mister Michael Ford, DOB: 8/8/1981
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On April 5, a Shreveport man was found guilty of seven different drug and weapon charges in Caddo District Court.

Mister Michael Ford, 40, was found guilty by a jury made up of six men and six women. They jury deliberated for just under an hour, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says.

Ford was found guilty as charged for:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)
  • Illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun)
  • Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon (5 counts - Century Arms AK handgun, Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, Titan .25 ACP handgun, Raven .25 ACP handgun, and Taurus 40 caliber handgun)

The jury determined that back on June 8, 2021, officers conducted a routine residence compliance check at Ford’s house in the 3400 block of Catherine Street and found more than 110 grams of meth, as well as five guns in his bedroom. Probation officers then opened a narcotics investigation and got a search warrant. They found more meth, packing materials, digital scales, and $381 in cash.

Ford is scheduled for sentencing by Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett on May 17. Ford faces a lengthy prison sentence and tens of thousands of dollars worth of fines.

