Cool & dry weather to close out the work week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be below average for a couple days. At least the sunshine will be out, making it very beautiful. So, you may need a jacket and your sunglasses for your Thursday and Friday.

This evening will be mostly clear with a few lingering clouds. It will be completely dry with no rain. There may be some breezy conditions early, but the wind will calm down soon enough. Temperatures will be falling quickly behind the cold front from earlier today. You still may not need a jacket unless you stay out late though.

Overnight, the few clouds we have left will be moving away. The winds will also be calming down, so it will not be very windy anymore. Temperatures in the morning will be a bit chilly. You will be waking up to temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. I think by Thursday morning, you will need a jacket as you head out the door.

Thursday will be very sunny with no chance of rain. A few clouds will build back in through the afternoon, but it will still be gorgeous weather! Temperatures though will be a bit chilly. Highs will only warm up to the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be even cooler getting up to the lower to mid 60s for the high. This is despite the abundant sunshine for the day and no rain. It will be fantastic weather to enjoy as we end the work week.

This weekend will continue with more dry weather. Look for all sunny skies and no rain at all! The cloud cover will be rather limited all day Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be on their way back up. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s, while Sunday will get up to the lower 80s! Get outside and take advantage!

Sometime through the first half of next week, there should be some rain at some point. There is a lot of uncertainty about what the forecast holds. What we do know is that some rain is likely, but we are not exactly sure when. It is very unorganized showers and storms expected to move through. As of right now, there is a slight risk for severe weather for Tuesday of next week. All forms of severe weather are possible. As we get closer, we will First Alert you on more details.

I do suspect that Monday will not be too bad. There may be a couple showers, but I am keeping only a 30% chance of rain. Therefore, it will not rain everywhere. Better chance comes on Tuesday with a 40% as of now. Even Wednesday should have some rain during the day and will be moving away from the ArkLaTex by the evening and overnight.

Have a great rest of the week!

