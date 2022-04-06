Cold front sweeps through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As promised, once the storms moved out yesterday it turned into a late spring preview as our temperatures moved up into the upper 80s with a whole lot of sunshine. Today we are tracking big changes as a cold front will move through the region this morning bringing a period a showers before clearing skies return again in the afternoon. Behind the front we are tracking cool weather along with sunny skies the rest of the week before we see a rebound over the weekend. Even with warmer weather over the weekend the humidity will not rise at all making for a perfect weekend to get outside. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking the potential for scattered showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday along with highs around 80.

Behind the cold front we are tracking some amazing spring weather on tap for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella and a light jacket as you will at least need one and perhaps both today. After a dry start very early this morning a cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex during the mid-morning hours bringing a round of showers along with it. By lunch today we should be through with any wet weather, but that is when cooler air will start moving in and highs today will only be around the 70 degree mark.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are going to be feeling the after effects of the front on the region. Highs on Thursday and Friday, even with ample sunshine, likely won’t make it to the 60 degree mark. During the morning hours both days and likely into the weekend we will see low in the 40s. But the cool weather will also mean not a hint of any mugginess and that is something to be savored with ultra muggy days likely less than two months away.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking fabulous weather and warming temperatures followed by more potential showers and storms. The weekend looks incredible with perfect weather with sunshine and 70s on Saturday, and while we will push into the 80s on the Sunday the muted humidity will still make for great outdoor weather. As we get to early next week the humidity as well as the rain chances will begin to rise for the ArkLaTex. Scattered showers and storms will be likely Monday and Tuesday as a developing low to our weather drives moisture in the region. It won’t be washout, but an umbrella may be a required accessory.

In the meantime, get ready for the cool and crisp weather we have ahead for us. Have a great Wednesday!

