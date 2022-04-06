CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bossier deputy saves school bookkeeper from choking

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A heroic act was caught on a surveillance camera at Airline High School in Bossier City on Monday, April 4.

Around noon, bookkeeper Sheila Rivers was eating in the kitchen area of the administrative hallway. Suddenly, she began choking and signaled for help because she couldn’t breathe.

Bossier sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer Matt Reger noticed Rivers in distress and immediately ran to her aid. He performed the Heimlich maneuver until the object blocking Rivers’ airway was dislodged.

“I am grateful that he saw me and helped me get that piece of cauliflower out,” said Rivers.

Sheriff Julian Whittington said moments like this are why they continue to train lifesaving techniques like the Heimlich and CPR.

“This is a part of our training,” Reger said. “I am glad that I was there and able to help.”

