Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bossier deputy saves school bookkeeper from choking

Image from surveillance footage.
Image from surveillance footage.(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A heroic act was caught on a surveillance camera at Airline High School in Bossier City on Monday, April 4.

Around noon, bookkeeper Sheila Rivers was eating in the kitchen area of the administrative hallway. Suddenly, she began choking and signaled for help because she couldn’t breathe.

Bossier sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer Matt Reger noticed Rivers in distress and immediately ran to her aid. He performed the Heimlich maneuver until the object blocking Rivers’ airway was dislodged.

“I am grateful that he saw me and helped me get that piece of cauliflower out,” said Rivers.

Sheriff Julian Whittington said moments like this are why they continue to train lifesaving techniques like the Heimlich and CPR.

“This is a part of our training,” Reger said. “I am glad that I was there and able to help.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.
1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans

Latest News

Image from surveillance footage.
Caught on camera: Newly released video shows deputy save choking school bookkeeper's life
SPD responds to shooting on Creswell Ave.
Man shot in arm; 2 suspects in custody
BSO: Bossier deputy saves bookkeeper from choking
BSO: Bossier deputy saves bookkeeper from choking
GETTING ANSWERS: What are the details on the new SPD foot patrols?
GETTING ANSWERS: What are the details on the new SPD foot patrols?