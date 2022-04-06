Getting Answers
Bossier deputy, school bookkeeper recall life-saving moment

Deputy Matt Reger and Sheila Rivers
Deputy Matt Reger and Sheila Rivers(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier deputy recently saved the life of a school worker who almost choked to death.

Bookkeeper Sheila Rivers recalls the intense moment.

“It was around lunch time and I’m going to go heat up my chicken I had for my salad, I’m trying to eat healthy, do the right things. And so I popped a piece of cauliflower in my mouth while I’m waiting to get my chicken warm, and I chewed it up a little bit and swallowed it, but it got stuck,” she said.

That’s when Rivers knew she was in trouble.

“I couldn’t see, I couldn’t breathe. And I honestly thought, ‘Okay this is it. This is the way I’m going out, in Airline High School’s hallway,’” she said.

Surveillance video showed Rivers heating up her lunch. Moments later, she grabbed her throat and motioned for help. In seconds, Deputy Matthew Regers came to her rescue.

“I made a b-line to her, didn’t think twice about it. Just went straight towards her and started doing the Heimlich,” he said.

Rivers said she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Rogers.

“I’ve survived breast cancer, chemo and radiation. And now I’ve survived choking to death thanks to Deputy Reger,” Rivers said.

“It was just by God’s grace, at the right place at the right time,” Rogers said.

