Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’

LONGVIEW, Texas - The City of Longview has experienced a 30-inch water main break in the 5200 block of Loop 281.

By 11:30 a.m., city crews were able to isolate the 30-inch water main break. However, due to the time required to locate and isolate the leak, the distribution system experienced low water pressure.

Due to the low water pressure, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Longview public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). The boiled water notice is for ALL customers, including wholesale customers, on the City of Longview water system and should follow these directions:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

By 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city released a map of where boiling water is no longer necessary. The area involves the north side of town, which includes Spring Hill ISD.

Area excluded from boil-water notice. (City of Longview)

Richard Yeakley, the spokesman for the city, said a boil-water notice is expected to last the “next several days.”

Super One will be bringing water to Maude Cobb Convention Center to distribute for free to the public. Distribution starts at 11:30 a.m. Water will also be distributed at Longview Mall.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Judd Byrnes owns Judd's Downtown.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Public Works Department at (903) 237-1240.

SCHOOL UPDATES:

Longview ISD has decided to close its campuses Wednesday and Thursday due to the water supply issues in the city. Longview initially planned to only close Wednesday, but now the district plans to ready the campuses on Thursday for students’s return on Friday.

Pine Tree ISD and Spring Hill ISD have both canceled classes due to the water main break.

The Kilgore College Longview campus will also be closed Wednesday, in addition to the Gregg County Courthouse.

Numerous businesses, medical facilities, pre-schools and daycare facilities are also closing due to the water supply issues. Click here for an updated listing.

