4 Hope middle school students taken to hospital after suspected drug-related incident

Yerger Middle School in Hope, Ark.
Yerger Middle School in Hope, Ark.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Four students at Yerger Middle School were taken to a local hospital after a suspected drug-related incident on campus.

The school system posted a statement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon (April 6) addressing the incident. School officials say around 11 a.m., four students began showing signs of medical distress. Administrators immediately rendered medical assistance and the students were taken to a local hospital.

Administrators then notified Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley, who decided to contact law enforcement. Hope Police officers searched the campus for drugs. School officials say the parents of all the students involved have been notified. Classes are continuing as usual.

“HPS administration, and the staff of each of the district’s schools, take safety very seriously. At HPS we’re committed to maintaining an environment free of illicit substances. We will use this as an opportunity to have continuing conversations with students about the dangers of prescription, non-prescription, and illegal drugs,” the statement read in part.

School administrators say one juvenile was taken into custody for questioning. One dose of Narcan was used on a student on campus.

