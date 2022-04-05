Getting Answers
Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT
(CNN) - A recent study found road rage shootings are on the rise in the U.S.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Support Fund, a gun-control advocacy group, found 44 people a month were killed or injured in road rage shootings last year, double the average reported in 2019.

And over the last three years, the numbers have increased, according to the advocacy group.

Overall, 728 road rage shootings happened in 2021, the highest number in the six years the group said it has recorded such incidents. And it amounts to someone getting injured or killed every 17 hours.

The group said it doesn’t know what’s causing the increase in road rage shootings, but the pandemic and its effects have brought all kinds of new stressors into people’s lives and worsened existing ones.

The study reports it gathered information from the gun violence archives database, a nonprofit database that gathers and verifies data from law enforcement and government, along with other sources.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

