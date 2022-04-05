Storms leave behind damage in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Severe storms left behind damage as they moved through East Texas Tuesday morning.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, damage was reported in the Whitehouse area. Powerlines were reported down on Highway 110 and FM 346 as well as trees across the road.

On Barbara Drive, Brooks said there was a report of a RV which was hit by a falling tree. More damage was reported on Judy and Bird Point.

Brooks said there were reports of at least four trees falling on homes in the area.

In the Noonday area, Brooks said a crash was reported in the area of CR 1125 and CR 1113 after a vehicle hit a tree in the road.

In Tyler, Lt. William Sinclair with the Tyler Police Department said there were two homes reported with trees fallen on them, but no injuries were reported. Elsewhere there were reports of trees in the roadway and power outages in some places in Tyler. The intersections of Frankston Hwy and Sunnybrook Dr., Paluxy Dr. and Jeff Davis Dr., Paluxy Dr. and E. Grande Blvd, Amhearst St. and Old Bullard Rd, and Kinsey Dr. and Loop 323 are reported to be without power.

At the Azalea Court duplex located on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler, a large tree fell over in the complex.

Tree down at Azalea Court duplex

A home also had a tree on it at Front Street and Baxter in Tyler.

Tree on home at Front Street and Baxter in Tyler ((Source: KLTV))

In Rusk County, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said they have received several reports of wind damage to roofs and awnings around Henderson. They said a large tree is reported to be blocking both southbound lanes of US 259 N about two miles north of FM 2276.

Damage to awning ((Source: Rusk County OEM))

Across East Texas, Oncor reported a total of 20,872 customers without power. SWEPCO reported 5,301 customers without power and Upshur Rural reported a total of 1455 without power as of 2:30 a.m.

