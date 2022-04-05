Storms clear out this morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We continue to tracking strong and severe thunderstorms that are moving through the region this morning bringing strong winds as well as hail. The good news is that these storms will be clearing out of the viewing area likely before any of head off to work today. Behind the storms we are expecting clearing skies along with toasty temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 80s. The cold front arrives for the region Wednesday morning with a line of showers possible followed by cooler weather in the afternoon that will carry through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and Friday followed by warming temperatures over the weekend. After the showers early Wednesday we should stay dry until at least early next week.

We are tracking a strong cold front that will bring much cooler weather to the ArkLaTex later this week heading into the weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So if you are heading out the door early this morning you will probably want to grab the umbrella as we deal with the storms clearing out of the ArkLaTex. Even for the southern portion of the region we should be dry by the mid-morning hours at the latest followed by clearing skies and warming temperatures the rest of the day. In fact since the cold front won’t move through the ArkLaTex until Wednesday high temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid and upper 80s along with rising humidity. So get ready to sweat if you will be outside this afternoon.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking big changes on the way for the region. A cold front will push through the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning bringing a line of showers before clearing skies in the afternoon. Behind the front we are tracking much cooler temperatures on the way along with a dramatic drop in humidity that will carry through to the weekend. Winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon, but they will be at their strongest on Thursday afternoon where gusts to 40 MPH will be possible. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-70s, but Thursday and Friday we will struggle to get to the 70 degree mark even with ample sunshine. Lows in the morning later in the week will also be down in the 40s.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking some great weather on the way for the region. Temperatures will start off on the cool side Saturday morning with lows in the 40s, but quickly we will warm up into the mid-70s. Sunday will be even warmer with high temperatures that will be shooting up into the low 80s along with more sunshine. Even with the rising temperatures our humidity will be non-existent making for great days to get outside.

In the meantime, please stay weather aware this morning! Have a great Tuesday!

