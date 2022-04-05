Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport gun shop owner explains importance of securing firearms

(Pexels)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Red River Range owner, Brad Simon, says securing firearms is the gun owner’s responsibility.

On Monday, April 4, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith emphasized the importance of gun safety at a news conference.

“There are so many different ways that you can make your home and weapons safe,” said Chief Smith.

This comes after a child was killed and two other children were injured in two accidental shootings in one day (Friday, April 1).

“Whether it’s storage devices, a safe, a lockbox, just a lock that goes on the firearm, keeping that firearm out of the hands of children is a priority, because they don’t know. Their curiosity is going to lead them to do things that could get them hurt, much like the situation last week with the little toddler,” Simon said.

According to KSLA reports, there have been at least three separate accidental shooting incidents in Shreveport involving minors in 2022.

On Jan. 2, a 15-year-old accidentally shot a 16-year-old while in the drive-thru line at a fast-food restaurant.

On April 1 around noon, a 2-year-old was sitting on the couch and got ahold of a gun, shooting himself in the leg. Around 5:40 p.m. that same day, 4-year-old Michael Thomas Jr. was shot in the chest and died from his injury. A girl was struck in the shoulder and remains in the hospital. One of the children had gotten ahold of a gun, and it went off.

Simon said there are four main rules when it comes to gun safety.

“You always treat a firearm like it’s loaded; never point at anything you’re not willing to shoot or destroy; keep your finger off the trigger at all times until you’ve identified your target and you’re ready to shoot; always know what you’re shooting at and what’s behind it.”

Red River Range offers training courses. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.
1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans

Latest News

Jennifer Player Thomas
Jennifer Player Thomas
Yokem Connection - Dads On Duty - USA
Yokem Connection - Dads On Duty - USA
Isak Schmidley, 14, is graduating from Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) with an...
14-year-old to graduate from BPCC with associate’s degree
Teen graduating from BPCC offers advice to other first-time college students
Teen graduating from BPCC offers advice to other first-time college students