Shreveport gun shop owner explains importance of securing firearms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Red River Range owner, Brad Simon, says securing firearms is the gun owner’s responsibility.

On Monday, April 4, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith emphasized the importance of gun safety at a news conference.

“There are so many different ways that you can make your home and weapons safe,” said Chief Smith.

This comes after a child was killed and two other children were injured in two accidental shootings in one day (Friday, April 1).

“Whether it’s storage devices, a safe, a lockbox, just a lock that goes on the firearm, keeping that firearm out of the hands of children is a priority, because they don’t know. Their curiosity is going to lead them to do things that could get them hurt, much like the situation last week with the little toddler,” Simon said.

According to KSLA reports, there have been at least three separate accidental shooting incidents in Shreveport involving minors in 2022.

On Jan. 2, a 15-year-old accidentally shot a 16-year-old while in the drive-thru line at a fast-food restaurant.

On April 1 around noon, a 2-year-old was sitting on the couch and got ahold of a gun, shooting himself in the leg. Around 5:40 p.m. that same day, 4-year-old Michael Thomas Jr. was shot in the chest and died from his injury. A girl was struck in the shoulder and remains in the hospital. One of the children had gotten ahold of a gun, and it went off.

Simon said there are four main rules when it comes to gun safety.

“You always treat a firearm like it’s loaded; never point at anything you’re not willing to shoot or destroy; keep your finger off the trigger at all times until you’ve identified your target and you’re ready to shoot; always know what you’re shooting at and what’s behind it.”

Red River Range offers training courses. For more information, click here.

