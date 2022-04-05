Shreveport councilwoman brings awareness to Autism Acceptance Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April is Autism Acceptance Month, it provides an opportunity to bring awareness to people who have the disorder, and assure they are able to achieve the highest quality of life possible.

Autism affects 1 in 54 people in the United States, according to the Autism Society of America.

Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor’s son, Dominique, was diagnosed with autism at 2-years-old. He’s now an adult. Taylor said if she didn’t advocate for his disability, no one else would.

“During that time I went through a grieving period because as a parent, I was like, ‘What did I do? Did I do something wrong?’ You began to blame yourself. But, I also knew as a parent there were things I needed to do for my son. My son was going to be facing a world that wasn’t familiar, nor was it accepting of his disability,” she said.

Taylor has done autism walks and is the executive director of the non-profit Odyssey Foundation. The Odyssey Foundation is a resource for families, health care providers, educators, industry and communities of Louisiana to combat childhood obesity, and other childhood illnesses; and to assist families of children with autism spectrum disorders.

Taylor most recently sponsored “Light it Up Blue” on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights for World Autism Awareness Day.

“Our common goal is to find the necessary resources for our children. We want them to have accessibility. We want them to live a great life. So, we look at that quality of life which is very important. So, we understand what autism is,” Taylor said.

“As parents, we were always happy to have an awareness month because for so long our plight wasn’t really heard, and so now when you talk about autism acceptance, it’s because we’ve moved away from the awareness. I think that for most people they are aware of autism. Now comes the acceptance, education, and resources needed,” she said.

Taylor said her main goal now is to find those resources that are available for adults with autism.

