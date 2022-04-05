Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport councilwoman brings awareness to Autism Acceptance Month

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and her son Dominique
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and her son Dominique(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April is Autism Acceptance Month, it provides an opportunity to bring awareness to people who have the disorder, and assure they are able to achieve the highest quality of life possible.

Autism affects 1 in 54 people in the United States, according to the Autism Society of America.

Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor’s son, Dominique, was diagnosed with autism at 2-years-old. He’s now an adult. Taylor said if she didn’t advocate for his disability, no one else would.

“During that time I went through a grieving period because as a parent, I was like, ‘What did I do? Did I do something wrong?’ You began to blame yourself. But, I also knew as a parent there were things I needed to do for my son. My son was going to be facing a world that wasn’t familiar, nor was it accepting of his disability,” she said.

Taylor has done autism walks and is the executive director of the non-profit Odyssey Foundation. The Odyssey Foundation is a resource for families, health care providers, educators, industry and communities of Louisiana to combat childhood obesity, and other childhood illnesses; and to assist families of children with autism spectrum disorders.

Taylor most recently sponsored “Light it Up Blue” on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights for World Autism Awareness Day.

“Our common goal is to find the necessary resources for our children. We want them to have accessibility. We want them to live a great life. So, we look at that quality of life which is very important. So, we understand what autism is,” Taylor said.

“As parents, we were always happy to have an awareness month because for so long our plight wasn’t really heard, and so now when you talk about autism acceptance, it’s because we’ve moved away from the awareness. I think that for most people they are aware of autism. Now comes the acceptance, education, and resources needed,” she said.

Taylor said her main goal now is to find those resources that are available for adults with autism.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.
1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans

Latest News

Image from surveillance footage.
Caught on camera: Newly released video shows deputy save choking school bookkeeper's life
Image from surveillance footage.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bossier deputy saves school bookkeeper from choking
SPD responds to shooting on Creswell Ave.
Man shot in arm; 2 suspects in custody
BSO: Bossier deputy saves bookkeeper from choking
BSO: Bossier deputy saves bookkeeper from choking
GETTING ANSWERS: What are the details on the new SPD foot patrols?
GETTING ANSWERS: What are the details on the new SPD foot patrols?