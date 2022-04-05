Shreveport City Courthouse closed due to water leak

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Courthouse is closed Tuesday, April 5 due to a water leak.

The courthouse is located at 1244 Texas Ave. in downtown Shreveport.

The city marshal says the water leak is causing dangerous conditions for the public inside the building. Anyone with a court date while the courthouse is closed will be served a subpoena with a new date.

Once the courthouse is reopened, those individuals can call the courthouse or visit in-person to get their new date.

