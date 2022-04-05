Police chief urges gun owners to lock up weapons after 2 accidental shootings involving children in 1 day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lock up your guns or face fines. That’s the message from the Shreveport police chief after two accidental shootings that killed one child and injured two others.

On Monday, April 4, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith delivered a warning, reminding parents and other adults of the gun safety rules. Both shootings happened within hours of each other on Friday, April 1. A 2-year-old found a gun on a couch and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Then later, a 3-year-old was killed and a 4-year-old was shot in the shoulder after they found a gun.

”Store your weapons in a safe place that you are absolutely sure they are out of reach. Keep them locked up. If you are by yourself, buy a gun safe, a gun cable, a gun lock... there are so many different ways that you can make your home and weapons safe,” said Chief Smith at a news conference held Monday afternoon to address the accidental shootings.

City jail records show two people were arrested in connection to the accidental shooting of the 2-year-old. There’s no word of any arrests connected to the fatal shooting incident.

