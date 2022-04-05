Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

New Orleans area nun abducted from mission in Africa

Sister Suellen Tennyson was reportedly abducted from an African parish where she had been...
Sister Suellen Tennyson was reportedly abducted from an African parish where she had been stationed as a missionary.(Clarion Herald/Archdiocese of New Orleans)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson has been abducted from a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, Africa where she had been stationed as a missionary since 2014, according to officials with the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

According to Bishop Theophile Nare of the Kaya Diocese, Sister Suellen, 83, was abducted overnight between April 4 and 5 and taken to an unknown destination by unidentified men armed with weapons.

The kidnappers reportedly vandalized the convent where Sr. Suellen lived with other religious women before taking her to an unknown destination.

“Until the search for her is successful, we remain in communion of prayer for the release of Sr. Suellen Tennyson,” Bishop Nare wrote in a statement.

“We first and foremost are praying for Sr. Suellen’s safety and for her release from her captives. Let us pray too for all impacted by the actions of this group, particularly our sisters who witnessed the vandalism and kidnapping. We are in touch with governmental leaders who have pledged to keep us informed as they learn more,” Marianite congregational leader Sister Ann Lacour says.

According to media reports, Burkina Faso, one of the ten countries in the Sahel region of Africa, has been facing rampant violence occasioned by political crises, which offer a fertile ground for the proliferation of extremist groups. The city of Yalgo borders the province of Soum where armed groups are particularly active. In this area, attacks against civilians have increased according to reports.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.
1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans

Latest News

Image from surveillance footage.
Caught on camera: Newly released video shows deputy save choking school bookkeeper's life
Image from surveillance footage.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bossier deputy saves school bookkeeper from choking
SPD responds to shooting on Creswell Ave.
Man shot in arm; 2 suspects in custody
BSO: Bossier deputy saves bookkeeper from choking
BSO: Bossier deputy saves bookkeeper from choking
GETTING ANSWERS: What are the details on the new SPD foot patrols?
GETTING ANSWERS: What are the details on the new SPD foot patrols?