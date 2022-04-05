Monroe men arrested in connection to shootout and large fight

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department served arrest warrants to five individuals on March 29, 2022, in connection to a shootout and large fight.

Monroe police say West Monroe police and Metro Narcotics assisted with the arrest warrants and took two individuals into custody: Javon Reed and Rozelda Patterson.

Three individuals were still wanted by the Monroe Police Department on March 30, 2022. All three have been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center as of April 4, 2022.

Justin Menyweather was booked on a charge of second-degree murder and rioting on April 4, 2022.

Justin Menyweather of Monroe - DOB: 11/9/1990 (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

Arthur Hollins was booked on a charge of rioting and assault by drive-by shooting on April 4, 2022.

Authur Hollins of Monroe - DOB: 8/21/2003 (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

Jekorris Williams was booked on a charge of illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense; rioting, and failure to pay child support obligation on March 31, 2022.

Jekorris Williams of Monroe - DOB: 5/16/1990 (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

