Man arrested after domestic hostage situation in Haughton

Bobby Ray Daniels, 49
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington is commending the work of his team after he says an intense domestic situation turned into a hostage situation Friday, April 1.

Around 12:20 a.m., deputies got a call from a woman at a house in the 400 block of Joe Lewis Road in Haughton saying a man had beaten her at the home. The man was reportedly armed. Officials say he barricaded himself inside and threatened to shoot anyone who came in.

Deputies, SWAT, detectives, and the Crises Negotiating Team were all sent to the house to deescalate the situation. The suspect was identified as Bobby Ray Daniels, 49. Authorities worked for four hours to get the situation under control. Officials say after several unsuccessful tries to get Daniels out of the house himself, SWAT members were able to get him into custody.

Daniels was arrested and taken to Bossier Parish Maximum, where he faces three felony charges.

“It’s this type of teamwork that makes me proud to lead the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Whittington. “This high intense situation could have ended tragically. I commend the actions of our patrol, dispatchers, negotiators, and SWAT members who worked hard to resolve this incident without injury to anyone.”

Daniels is charged with false imprisonment-offender armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, and aggravated battery. His bond was set at $225,000.

