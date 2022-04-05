Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

GUMBO grant hopes to provide affordable, accessible internet for unserved areas

(WLBT)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s no secret there is a digital divide in rural parts of Louisiana. In order to help with the divide, a grant program called Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) was started.

GUMBO is geared toward helping private providers bring more accessible and affordable internet to areas in the state with low internet speed. On April 5, Executive Director of ConnectLA Veneeth Lyengar took a visit to north La. areas to speak with mayors about the progress.

“The $177 million from U.S. Treasury, we’re currently deploying that money through the state’s first broadband program called GUMBO. So the first of that money will be announced by the end of April, if not the first part of May. So, very soon. A number of companies have applied to bring highspeed internet to Caddo,” he said.

Ida Mayor Kenneth Shaw is one of several mayors anticipating better internet for his area.

“We have people that when land comes up for sale in our communities the first question they generally ask is about the internet. So, many people work from home now and there’s no internet available strong enough to work at home, so economically we’re at a standstill,” he said.

The next step in the process for ConnectLA is to award money to the contractors. Shaw said they also have work to do to get this up and running.

“We will create a broadband group for the area north of Shreveport so we can meet and make sure everyone is doing what we need to do,” he said.

Lyengar also met with leaders at Grambling and BPCC to talk about opportunities this could bring for their students.

RELATED: Louisiana aims to bridge digital divide by 2029

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.
1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans

Latest News

Image from surveillance footage.
Caught on camera: Newly released video shows deputy save choking school bookkeeper's life
Image from surveillance footage.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bossier deputy saves school bookkeeper from choking
SPD responds to shooting on Creswell Ave.
Man shot in arm; 2 suspects in custody
BSO: Bossier deputy saves bookkeeper from choking
BSO: Bossier deputy saves bookkeeper from choking
GETTING ANSWERS: What are the details on the new SPD foot patrols?
GETTING ANSWERS: What are the details on the new SPD foot patrols?