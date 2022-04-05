Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Georgia college professor calls police on students who arrived late to class

By Amanda Alvarado, Joyce Lupiani and Jamie Kennedy
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A professor at Georgia State University Perimeter College is no longer in the classrom after she called the police because two students arrived late to class, WGCL reported.

Bria Blake, a student at the college, posted about the incident on TikTok. The post has been liked more than 165,000 times.

“They’re both extremely traumatized to say the least. This is not something we’re going to let them sweep under the rug,” Blake said.

In the video, Blake says two of her classmates were only two minutes late for class when the professor asked them to leave.

Blake says one of the students said they “paid to be here” and refused to leave. The professor then left the classroom and returned with two armed campus police officers, according to Blake.

“Especially as a Black woman, for her to do that is extremely heinous because she herself should understand what it means to call police on Black youth in America,” Blake said.

Georgia State University confirmed the incident and said the professor is no longer teaching in-person classes at this time. The two students were invited to meet with the school provost and police chief.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
North Webster High put on lockdown
Yerger Middle School in Hope, Ark.
4 Hope middle school students taken to hospital after suspected drug-related incident

Latest News

Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
The U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what...
GRAPHIC: War in Ukraine could last for years, NATO chief says
FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder...
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines
Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ponchatoula ready for its 50th Strawberry Festival after 2-year absence
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Sacramento mass shooting was gang-related, police say