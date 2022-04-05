Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Final report ties Hurricane Ida with strongest winds to ever hit Louisiana

FILE - Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Jean...
FILE - Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center issued its final report on Hurricane Ida on Tues., April 5.

The report confirms Ida struck Louisiana with 150 mph category 4 winds. This ties Ida with Hurricane Laura (2020) and the Last Island Hurricane (1856) as the strongest storms in terms of wind to ever impact Louisiana.

Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon around midday Aug. 29, devastating the town of Grand Isle.

Ida produced peak storm surge of 9-14 feet above normally dry ground on the east bank of the Mississippi River and 6-12 feet on the west bank of the river, including Jefferson, Lafourche, and Plaquemines Parishes, the NHC reports.

Ida would have needed maximum sustained winds of 156 mph or more to be upgraded to a category 5 storm.

Ida is the second-most damaging hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana behind Hurricane Katrina (2005). The remnants of Ida caused a tornado outbreak and catastrophic flooding across the northeastern U.S. Officials estimate Ida caused over $75 billion in damages.

FILE - Debris and electrical wires are piled up in a front yard in Chauvin, La., on Sept. 27,...
FILE - Debris and electrical wires are piled up in a front yard in Chauvin, La., on Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)(Jessie Wardarski | AP)

A total of 26 people died in Louisiana, according to the state’s department of health.

A 71-year-old man was mauled to death by an alligator in floodwaters in Slidell. A family of three died in Marrero from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a gas generator.

Nursing home residents were crammed into a warehouse shelter in Tangipahoa Parish where 15 died. Conditions inside were described as a “nightmare,” “horrific,” and “inhumane.”

As of Sept. 9, 2021, a total of 91 deaths had been attributed to Ida, according to the CDC.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State University
New volleyball coach at Grambling cuts entire roster
Kenny James Len Choate, DOB: 9/26/1984
‘Disturbing’ investigation leads to arrest of Natchitoches man on numerous sexual misconduct, animal cruelty charges
Patrons get a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment's Bossier City venue April 4, 2022. Surge...
Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
North Webster High put on lockdown
Yerger Middle School in Hope, Ark.
4 Hope middle school students taken to hospital after suspected drug-related incident

Latest News

The cool temperatures will be warming up over the weekend
Cool & dry weather to close out the work week
Severe threat returns next week
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
The cool temperatures will be warming up over the weekend
Cool temperatures warm up by this weekend
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
Behind the cold front we are tracking some amazing spring weather on tap for the ArkLaTex.
Cold front sweeps through Wednesday