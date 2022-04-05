Cooler temperatures behind a Wednesday cold front

(KSLA) - Temperatures are very warm Tuesday, but will be cooling down quite a bit behind a cold front arriving Wednesday. Look for temperatures to drop roughly 40 degrees from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning!

Overnight, it should be mostly clear until late with limited cloud cover. It will remain very dry with no rain. Temperatures will be mild to start off you Wednesday. Lows will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Some locations could stay in the 70s all night!

Wednesday will be a mostly dry, but not completely dry day with some breezy conditions. Winds will also be out of the south. Then a cold front will arrive around late morning to midday and turn those winds out of the north. This is also when it may get a bit windy. As the cold front passes by one or two very brief and light showers are possible. However, many of you will remain dry with no rain. Temperatures will get up to the 70s before cooling back down.

Thursday will be very sunny with no chance of rain. It will be gorgeous weather! Temperatures though will be a bit chilly. Highs will only warm up to the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be even cooler getting up to the lower to mid 60s for the high. This is despite the abundant sunshine for the day and no rain. It will be fantastic weather to enjoy as we end the work week.

This weekend will continue this dry weather. Look for all sunny skies and no rain at all! The cloud cover will also be rather limited too. Temperatures will be on their way back up though. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s, while Sunday will get up to the lower 80s!

Monday and Tuesday of next week look to potentially have some rain. I’m not fully convinced that there will be showers and storms over the ArkLaTex, but there is the potential. Sometime through the first half of next week, there should be some rain at some point. Temperatures will still be warm Monday and Tuesday getting to the lower 80s. Behind the rain, we should cool down to the 70s.

Have a great week!

