Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers gets new executive director

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers plays a key role when it comes to crime in the community. Whether it be following up on tips, or collaborating with local law enforcement, the work they do is critical.

Recently, the organization added a new executive director to their team. Jim Haacker was hired to fill the spot that has been vacant for four years. During the vacancy, the duties of the director were split among multiple officials.

Haacker’s responsibilities include reporting to the Board of Directors monthly, collaborating with police on requests for information and more.

“I’ve always found the need to serve in some way and this allows me to stay retired and do it,” he said.

Haacker is no stranger to protecting the city of Shreveport. He retired at the rank of captain in 2017, after serving with SPD for 33 years. He says that knowledge over the last several decades transfers to his new position.

“Specifically, it’ll help me in funneling the information given. Suppose somebody gets a tip, I will know specifically what unit inside that department does the investigation, so that the detective who handles those kinds of crimes can get the information as quickly as possible,” he said.

Reed Ebard, president of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers Board of Directors, said this is a major step in the right direction.

“We decided to bring back the role of executive director because we’ve had so much crime lately. We’ve had short staffing at the police department and so we wanted to bring that role back in house and just have one person really dedicated to the outreaching program, sending out the tips. What this really does is it takes Crime Stoppers away from Shreveport police and makes it a true independent entity again,” he said.

